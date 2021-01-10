Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.