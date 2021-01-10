Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPSGY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Sunday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

