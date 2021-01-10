Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $48.11. 369,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,730,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,065,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,177,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

