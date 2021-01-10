Benjamin Hickey Sells 2,078 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $217.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.72. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.73.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
