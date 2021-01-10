Benjamin Hickey Sells 2,078 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $217.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.72. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.73.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

