Benchmark Lowers Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to $15.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INO. ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of INO stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

