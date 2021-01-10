Ben Money Coutts Purchases 54 Shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts acquired 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($197.54).

Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Ben Money Coutts acquired 55 shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £147.95 ($193.30).

On Friday, November 13th, Ben Money Coutts acquired 60 shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.98).

Shares of LON:CAY opened at GBX 296 ($3.87) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 276.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 253.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The company has a market cap of £154.25 million and a P/E ratio of 13.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.99) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

