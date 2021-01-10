BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.91.

NYSE BRBR opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.69 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $202,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

