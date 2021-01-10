Beaxy Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $2,539.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00043778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.75 or 0.04256651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00294711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013172 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

BXY is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.