Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has an underpeform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.01.

Shares of BTE opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$493.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. Baytex Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,699.06.

About Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

