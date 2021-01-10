BASIC Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $23.88 million and $1.09 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00023816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00108627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.39 or 0.00655724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00231604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055910 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

