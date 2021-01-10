Barclays Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $324.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Barclays from $295.00 to $324.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $319.85 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $320.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 166.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.74 and a 200 day moving average of $251.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after buying an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

