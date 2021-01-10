Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) shares were down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 607% from the average daily volume of 14 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

