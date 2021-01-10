Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.58.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after acquiring an additional 349,711 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 164,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,525,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 13.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Bank of America by 156.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 89,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.