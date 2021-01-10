Bank of America Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Shift4 Payments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.69.

NYSE FOUR opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 623.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

