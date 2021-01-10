Bank of America Downgrades NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NS. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded NuStar Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NS opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.60. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

