BancorpSouth Bank Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $31.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.