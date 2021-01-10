Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.03

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0336 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.

Shares of BSBR opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

