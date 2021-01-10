Ball (NYSE:BLL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25. Ball has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ball will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,549 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ball by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after buying an additional 1,149,670 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 6,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after buying an additional 508,923 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 464,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Ball by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 525,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after buying an additional 354,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.