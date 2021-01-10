Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $250.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baidu traded as high as $227.72 and last traded at $220.78, with a volume of 190727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.89.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIDU. UBS Group upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 88.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after purchasing an additional 681,433 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 79.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 575,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 24.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 439,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.04. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

