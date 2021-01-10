B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriState Capital in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $577.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.42 million.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,086.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,400 shares of company stock worth $104,782. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 166.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 210,863 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 122,253 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in TriState Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 102,774 shares during the period. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 60.1% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 269,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

