B. Riley Raises The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $96.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Progressive’s FY2020 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,767,000 after buying an additional 1,576,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,191,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

