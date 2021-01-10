B. Riley Raises Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Price Target to $15.00

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 213,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.