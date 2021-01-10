B. Riley Increases Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Price Target to $4.50

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) had its target price lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of FARM opened at $4.86 on Friday. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $97.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

