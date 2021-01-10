B. Riley Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $55.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.35.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 438.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

