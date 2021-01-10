B. Riley Boosts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $97.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of DY opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 77.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 233.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

