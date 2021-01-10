Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. 20,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 12,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

