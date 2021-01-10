AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of AXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.84.

Shares of AXTI opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.15 million, a PE ratio of -372.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $147,000.00. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,000 shares of company stock worth $1,215,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

