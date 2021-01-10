Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Axos Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

