AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AXGN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

AXGN opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $783.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $939,226.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $62,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,232 shares of company stock worth $1,750,190. Insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AxoGen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AxoGen by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,113,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

