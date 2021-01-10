Axe (AXE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $66,095.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $324,151.44 and $66,095.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

