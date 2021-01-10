AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$27.00 at National Bank Financial

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

TSE ACQ opened at C$25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$693.36 million and a P/E ratio of -14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.46. AutoCanada Inc. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$30.65.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.86. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.4400002 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

