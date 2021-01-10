AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$27.00 at National Bank Financial

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.
TSE ACQ opened at C$25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$693.36 million and a P/E ratio of -14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.46. AutoCanada Inc. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$30.65.
AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
