AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAUNF. Royal Bank of Canada cut AusNet Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get AusNet Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUNF opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49. AusNet Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for AusNet Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AusNet Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.