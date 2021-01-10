Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$190,071.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at C$25,725.04.

ACB traded down C$0.23 on Friday, hitting C$12.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,879,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,867. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.45. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

