Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $634.21

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $634.21 and traded as high as $668.73. Atrion shares last traded at $666.54, with a volume of 3,285 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $623.00 and a 200-day moving average of $634.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.79 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 21.90%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Atrion by 472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

