ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ATNI. Raymond James upped their target price on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sidoti upped their target price on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Securities upgraded ATN International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

ATN International stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a market cap of $767.40 million, a PE ratio of -241.35 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $111.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.49 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ATN International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 199.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 122.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

