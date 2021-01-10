At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.72.

HOME stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $104,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,550 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 457,957 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in At Home Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 954,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in At Home Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 586,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 73,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in At Home Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

