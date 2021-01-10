Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) Financial Comparison

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and Comtrex Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $73.15 million 1.84 $30.00 million $0.33 21.97 Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Comtrex Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Asure Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Comtrex Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Comtrex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software 46.12% -0.48% -0.20% Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Asure Software and Comtrex Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 5 0 3.00 Comtrex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asure Software presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.48%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Comtrex Systems.

Summary

Asure Software beats Comtrex Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides Asure HRServices that offers services ranging from an online compliance library and on-demand call center for various HR questions, to outsourced HR function. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Comtrex Systems

COMTREX SYSTEMS designs, develops, assembles and markets computer software and electronic terminals which provide target retailers with transaction processing, in-store controls and management information. Their principal products are various software programs, point-of-sale terminals, printers, computers and peripheral devices which they integrate to provide complete systems to restaurants, both table service and quick service.

