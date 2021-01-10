ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.70

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.70 and last traded at $71.64, with a volume of 2305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASOMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 3.70.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.