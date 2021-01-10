ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $235.50

ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $235.50, but opened at $249.00. ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) shares last traded at $249.00, with a volume of 1,132 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 226.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 187.87. The stock has a market cap of £249.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

About ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income and financially underserved female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,895 branches. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

