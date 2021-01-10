Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.92). Arvinas reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

Arvinas stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $88.42.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after buying an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,739,000 after buying an additional 106,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after buying an additional 762,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after buying an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Arvinas by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 247,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.