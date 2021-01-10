Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $129.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $123.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG opened at $120.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.