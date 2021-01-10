Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Upgraded by Maxim Group to Buy

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

