Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR)’s share price rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 6,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armor US Equity Index ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 24.22% of Armor US Equity Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

