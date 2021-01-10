Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATZAF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.42.

ATZAF opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

