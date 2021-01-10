Argus Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $110.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

