Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,692,393. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCT stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $69.66. 5,588,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 3.01.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

