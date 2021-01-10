ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 226.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 351,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. ValuEngine cut ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

