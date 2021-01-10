Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Riccardo Perfetti Sells 16,515 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $383,643.45.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $10,206.75.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $9,513.90.

On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $9,527.85.

On Monday, November 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $9,574.35.

On Friday, November 20th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $3,518.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $9,858.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,030.55.

APLT opened at $23.05 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $57.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $518.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). Research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Truist began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,399.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 103,744 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

