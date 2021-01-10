Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $10.19 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $234.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

