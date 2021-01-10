Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives $75.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,820,000 after buying an additional 172,907 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 127,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 750,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,852,000 after buying an additional 89,277 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 33,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

